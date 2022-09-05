U21s Beaten at Burnley

Monday, 5th Sep 2022 14:04

Gerrard Buabo, Matt Ward and Jesse Nwabueze were on target but Town’s U21s were beaten 4-3 at Burnley this afternoon, their first defeat of the season.

The Clarets were 3-0 up by half-time via goals from Dara Costelloe, Ne’Jai Tucker and Joe McGlynn, but sub Buabo pulled one back in the 51st minute.

However, Tucker’s second of the afternoon on 80 restored his side’s three-goal advantage before Ward pulled a goal back in the 84th minute, powerfully hooking home a cross from the right, then another sub Nwabueze made it 4-3 in injury time.

U21s: Williamson, Agbaje, Hudson, Alexander (c), Kabongolo, Stewart, Armin, Ward, Curtis (Nwabueze 76), Page (Buabo 27), Siziba (Manly 83). Unused: Cullum.





Photo: TWTD