Supporters Club AGM Date Set

The AGM of the Official Ipswich Town Supporters Club will take place in Beattie’s Bar at Portman Road on Monday 19th September (7pm).

The meeting will see all the current committee stand for election including interim chairman Martin Swallow, who took over from previous chair Mark Ramsay, who stood down in May.

Any supporter wishing to stand for election to the committee should email their interest in advance to the secretary Trish Clarke via trishclarke@me.com before 16th September.

Following the formal proceedings, which is normally around 30 minutes, there will be a question and answer session with representatives from various club departments, full details to be confirmed nearer the time.

The evening is free but only open to Supporters Club members - season ticket holders, Junior Blues members or Branch members - who must show proof of membership on the door. Entry is from 6pm with bars open from 6.15pm, card only.





Photo: Contributed