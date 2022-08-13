McKenna: I Judged Town a Perfect Fit and I Couldn't Be Happier With That Judgement

Monday, 5th Sep 2022 21:27 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says he couldn’t be happier with his decision to have taken charge of Town last December, believing the club’s potential matches his ambitions. McKenna was recruited from Manchester United, where he was a first-team coach, at the end of last year and has enjoyed a hugely impressive start to his management career with the Blues currently top of League One. The Blues have won all four of their away games at the start of a season for the first time in their history and have won five and drawn two of their first seven league fixtures, matching the club record achieved in 1936/37, the club’s first professional season in the Southern League. At this evening’s Fans’ Forum, the Northern Irishman was asked whether he believes he can go where he wants to go with Town. “Very much so,” McKenna insisted. “I’ve said a few times that I wouldn’t have come to any League One football club. It’s my first opportunity, but I think that I could have had opportunities and would have had opportunities at a higher level, but I wanted to come to a project with massive potential. “It was very important that the club that I took these steps in and coming to Ipswich Town with the history, the fanbase, the potential in the club with the investment that’s there, I think it was a perfect fit for me and that was the judgement that I made and I couldn’t be happier with that judgement. “My 100 per cent focus is on the short, medium and long-term future of the club and I plan to, hopefully, be a big part of bringing this club back to the level where it belongs and having a really solid foundation here. “That’s where my focus is completely at. I think the club has massive potential and I really want to be the manager to bring the club to that level.” CEO Mark Ashton added: “I think you shouldn’t put a cap on where this football club can go. This football club is big enough to sustain top-flight football but we’ve got a helluva lot of work to do that because up until the start of this season we’ve been mid-table in League One for far too long. “And Kieran’s absolutely instrumental to that plan and I think the owners have shown really clearly their intentions. We don’t waste money, we’re sensible where we invest it, we’ve been very active in the transfer market again, we’re investing in the infrastructure projects and I think this is a club that could take us all to where we want to go. But there’s a lot of work to go and I’m just delighted that Kieran’s with us.”

Photo: Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



OliveR16 added 21:54 - Sep 5

This is an amazingly good time to be a Town fan. (I did see the open top bus in 1962 so have a bit of perspective as they say). 2

ArnieM added 21:59 - Sep 5

Amen to all of the above. But please Mark Ashton, give McKenna a much longer contract - NOW! 1

Suffolkboy added 22:05 - Sep 5

SO SO much promise , soo much potential — and we’ve a Management team so committed and enthusiastic from top down !

Let’s all ride this train !

COYB 0

Europablue added 22:29 - Sep 5

KM has the opportunity to manage in the Championship and even Premier League if he gets us there. If he can't then he might have found his level and he won't be that attractive to other clubs. I'm confident he will get us promoted at least to the Championship. I'm not that worried about losing him, because if he is successful we can grow and develop with him or get a better manager than we could have attracted at this level. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments