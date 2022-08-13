Town Launch New #PackOutPR Ticket Promotion

Tuesday, 6th Sep 2022 10:55 Town have announced the return of the #PackOutPR ticket promotion for the three October home games. The scheme was instigated ahead of December’s fixtures against Wycombe Wanderers, Lincoln City and Sunderland, leading to big crowds, with the attendance against the Black Cats a near-sell-out 29,005. For October’s matches against Portsmouth, Lincoln City and Derby County, the club will be offering a three-match ticket bundle for costing adults just £45. Town will also be reducing individual match ticket prices by more than 25 per cent, while the club has created a mechanism which will enable fans to purchase and donate tickets to members of the community who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford to attend games at Portman Road. The Blues host Pompey on Saturday 1st October, the Imps a fortnight later and the Rams in a live Sky game on Friday 21st October. Adult

Individual ticket price - £20

Three-match bundle price - £45

Bundle saving - £15 Senior 65+

Individual ticket price - £15

Three-match bundle price - £30

Bundle saving - £15 Under-23

Individual ticket price - £10

Three-match bundle price - £20

Bundle saving - £10 Under-19

Individual ticket price - £5

Three-match bundle price - £10

Bundle saving - £5 Under-12

Individual ticket price - £2

Three-match bundle price - £5

Bundle saving - £1 Town have introduced what they’re calling Purchase and Donate, an online mechanism where seats can be gifted to fans who wouldn’t otherwise be able to attend games through the Ipswich Town Foundation and FIND Ipswich, the food bank charity which has recently become a charity partner of the club.



Season ticket holders will be rewarded via the #PackOutPR scheme with every game they attend potentially giving them up to £10 in online merchandise vouchers1 for use on the club’s online shop.



#PackOutPR three-match bundles and individual match tickets, as well as the facility to make donations, are available now for Ultimate members, with tickets becoming available to purchase, online or at Planet Blue, via this priority scheme: Tuesday 6th September - 10am: Ultimate members

Tuesday 6th September - 1pm: Silver members

Wednesday 7th September – 1pm: Gold members

Thursday 8th September- 10am: Season ticket holders

Friday 9th September - 10am: General sale

Photo: Blair Ferguson



tivo added 11:27 - Sep 6

Wonderful! COYB 0

ArnieM added 11:41 - Sep 6

Brilliant promotion idea (so innovative), and will boost attendances undoubtedly snd give some fans a chance to see a game 👍 . COYBs 0

TimmyH added 12:08 - Sep 6

It won't take much to pack out PR with the already decent attendances...might have to build an extension to the Cobbold! :)



PS. Have to win these games as well...have a tendency to draw them. 0

Gilesy added 12:10 - Sep 6

£5 for U12s...fantastic!! 0

Blueballs83 added 12:15 - Sep 6

Brilliant idea for these games!! The atmosphere will be amazing.

It worked so well last year and if all things go well will... this hopefully will encourage those who attend to buy half season tickets for the new year! 0

