Town Launch New #PackOutPR Ticket Promotion
Tuesday, 6th Sep 2022 10:55
Town have announced the return of the #PackOutPR ticket promotion for the three October home games.
The scheme was instigated ahead of December’s fixtures against Wycombe Wanderers, Lincoln City and Sunderland, leading to big crowds, with the attendance against the Black Cats a near-sell-out 29,005.
For October’s matches against Portsmouth, Lincoln City and Derby County, the club will be offering a three-match ticket bundle for costing adults just £45.
Town will also be reducing individual match ticket prices by more than 25 per cent, while the club has created a mechanism which will enable fans to purchase and donate tickets to members of the community who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford to attend games at Portman Road.
The Blues host Pompey on Saturday 1st October, the Imps a fortnight later and the Rams in a live Sky game on Friday 21st October.
Town have introduced what they’re calling Purchase and Donate, an online mechanism where seats can be gifted to fans who wouldn’t otherwise be able to attend games through the Ipswich Town Foundation and FIND Ipswich, the food bank charity which has recently become a charity partner of the club.
#PackOutPR three-match bundles and individual match tickets, as well as the facility to make donations, are available now for Ultimate members, with tickets becoming available to purchase, online or at Planet Blue, via this priority scheme:
Tuesday 6th September - 10am: Ultimate members
