Evans in Teams of the Week

Tuesday, 6th Sep 2022 13:24

Midfielder Lee Evans has been named in both the EFL and League One Teams of the Week for his display in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Accrington.

Evans was among the Blues’ outstanding performers as Town secured four away wins at the start of a season for the first time in their history.

The Welshman’s corner led to Conor Chaplin’s first goal of the afternoon, while he completed the highest number of passes, 59, and made the most touches, 101.





Photo: Matchday Images