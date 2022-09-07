McKenna Nominated For Manager of the Month

Wednesday, 7th Sep 2022 06:00

Boss Kieran McKenna has been nominated for the August League One Manager of the Month award, the Blues having been unbeaten in the league during that time.

Town won four and drew one in the league during August and scored 11 times as they set the pace at the top of the table along with Portsmouth.

McKenna was previously nominated in April but lost out to Plymouth’s Steven Schumacher, who is also among those in the running this time around along with Sheffield Wednesday’s Darren Moore and Pompey’s Danny Cowley.

The winner of the award will be announced on Friday.





Photo: Matchday Images