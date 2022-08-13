ITFC South West Members Make £600 #PackOutPR Donation

Wednesday, 7th Sep 2022 09:03 Members of ITFC South West have donated £600 via the club’s Purchase and Donate initiative, which was launched as part of the #PackOutPR campaign yesterday. Purchase and Donate is an online mechanism through which seats can be gifted to fans who wouldn’t otherwise be able to attend games via the Ipswich Town Foundation and FIND Ipswich, the food bank charity which has recently become a charity partner of the club. Jon Banger, who heads up the ITFC South West Supporters Branch, said: “A few of us had a conversation after watching the Fans' Forum on Monday and being impressed by the club taking up the idea of a collective fund where fans who can spare a bit of cash can pay for the tickets of those who can't. It's another sign that ITFC is getting things right off the pitch. “We put the idea to branch members that we could make a one-off donation and I thought we might get a couple of hundred quid. I must admit I was blown away as the pledges came in throughout Tuesday. “Combining the money from individual members with some from branch funds we've reached £600 which is the equivalent of 40 adult tickets. “The generosity is very much in keeping with what I know about our fans in this part of the world. We're spread over a large area from Cornwall up to Wiltshire and beyond, and there is a lot of lift-sharing that goes on as people help others to get to both home and away games. “In the overall scheme of things our donation won't fill the stadium on its own but I hope others, if they feel able, will follow suit.”

Photo: ITFC South West



