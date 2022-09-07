Johnson: Better That Hughes Went Back

Wednesday, 7th Sep 2022 10:09 Torquay United manager Gary Johnson has explained the reasons behind Blues forward Tommy Hughes’s return to Portman Road earlier in the week. Hughes was meant to stay with the National League club until January but having made one start and one sub appearance after joining midway through August, the 21-year-old is now back at Portman Road. “Originally it was an agreement between us and Ipswich that it was a six-month deal, with a call-back after 28 days,” Gulls boss Gary Johnson told his club’s official website. “We agreed with Ipswich that we would discuss if Tommy had had enough games. They felt – and we felt – it was good experience for him anyway to come and be with the first team. “But he expressed that he wanted to play more first-team football, so in discussions with us and Ipswich, it was better that he went back, because he needs to play and he can still play for their U21s. We wish him well, and thank him for his short stay here.” Hughes, whose Town contract is up at the turn of the year, can’t feature for any Town side until the 28 days is up at the weekend when he will also be able to join another National League side on loan.

Photo: Steve Waller



Radlett_blue added 10:43 - Sep 7

So, Tommy Hughes wasn't considered good enough for Torquay. Hard to see him making it at Town; hope we find him another loan club. 0

