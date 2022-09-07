Chaplin Nominated For PFA Fans' Award

Wednesday, 7th Sep 2022 14:09

Blues forward Conor Chaplin has been nominated for the PFA Vertu Motors Fans' League One Player of the Month for August.

Chaplin, who has scored five goals so far this season, including two at Accrington on Saturday, is up against Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United), Colby Bishop (Portsmouth), Sam Smith (Cambridge United), Jevani Brown (Exeter City) and Aaron Collins (Bristol Rovers) for the gong. Voting is now open via 90min.com.





Photo: Matchday Images