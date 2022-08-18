More Than 25,000 Seats Sold For Cambridge
Wednesday, 7th Sep 2022 16:21
Town have sold more than 25,000 tickets for Saturdayâ€™s home game against Cambridge United.
The Blues go into the match top of the division on goal difference from Portsmouth and unbeaten.
The Uâ€™s have also made a strong start to the campaign and sit in fifth in the table but having been beaten twice and drawn once in their three away games up to now, while winning all four of their home matches.
Town will be looking to beat Cambridge in the league for the first time in their history with the Uâ€™s having won two - including last seasonâ€™s Portman Road fixture - and drawn two of the past meetings.
The Blues will be hoping that sales over the next few days will take the total of seats sold above the 26,688, the highest crowd this season which watched the 1-1 opening-day draw with Bolton Wanderers.
Tuesday's game is the first of two at home in the week with Bristol Rovers at Portman Road next Tuesday.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 291 bloggers
Viewpoint: Accrington - 03/09/2022 by scants_itfc_88
For me that is the indicator that this year is going to be the one.
Viewpoint: Barnsley - 27/08/2022 by scants_itfc_88
It's a game we should have won, but there is no need for panic!
Viewpoint: Shrewsbury Town - 20/08/2022 by scants_itfc_88
We couldn't have asked for a better a start!
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]