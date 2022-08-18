More Than 25,000 Seats Sold For Cambridge

Wednesday, 7th Sep 2022 16:21 Town have sold more than 25,000 tickets for Saturdayâ€™s home game against Cambridge United. The Blues go into the match top of the division on goal difference from Portsmouth and unbeaten. The Uâ€™s have also made a strong start to the campaign and sit in fifth in the table but having been beaten twice and drawn once in their three away games up to now, while winning all four of their home matches. Town will be looking to beat Cambridge in the league for the first time in their history with the Uâ€™s having won two - including last seasonâ€™s Portman Road fixture - and drawn two of the past meetings. The Blues will be hoping that sales over the next few days will take the total of seats sold above the 26,688, the highest crowd this season which watched the 1-1 opening-day draw with Bolton Wanderers. Tuesday's game is the first of two at home in the week with Bristol Rovers at Portman Road next Tuesday.

Photo: Matchday Images



hoppy added 16:38 - Sep 7

* "Tuesday's game is the first of two at home in the week with Bristol Rovers at Portman Road next Tuesday."



"Saturday's game is the first of two at home in the week with Bristol Rovers at Portman Road next Tuesday." 1

Suffolkboy added 17:14 - Sep 7

Make it buzz boys ! COYB 0

ArnieM added 17:17 - Sep 7

When we are promoted , I can see GC making plans to redevelop the Cobbold Stand, which is now outdated. I get the feeling there are events unfolding behind the scenes that will a significant re development of the whole of Portman Road ( I donâ€™t mean just the stadium) in cahoots with the Borough Council. Something that would never have happened under the Evans regime. He just wanted to own the ground. Which could have been a disaster for ITFC.



So much to be positive about these days isnâ€™t there. 1

