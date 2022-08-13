Blues Legend Stewart Diagnosed With MND

Thursday, 8th Sep 2022 15:00 Town legend Marcus Stewart has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND). The 49-year-old, one of the scorers in the 2000 play-off final as George Burley’s Blues reached the Premier League before netting 19 times in the top flight the following season as Town finished fifth to qualify for Europe, underwent 12 months of tests prior to receiving his diagnosis. In a statement released via the PFA, Stewart said: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank those closest to me for their unwavering support since my recent diagnosis.



“As I take the time to adjust, my intention is to continue to enjoy my work in football and spend time with my family.



“In the future, I would like to use my platform within football to help raise awareness around MND, but in the short-term, I would like to ask for privacy on behalf of myself and my family.”



Stewart and his wife Louise have set up a JustGiving page with all proceeds going to the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, which was started by Stephen Darby, the former Liverpool, Rochdale and Bradford full-back, who was diagnosed with MND in 2018. Several fundraising events are already planned with Stewart's sons, Kian and Finley, who both play rugby union for Huddersfield RFU, set to run the Manchester Marathon and Louise, family and friends taking part in the London Winter Walk marathon. Striker Stewart started his career with his hometown club Bristol Rovers, coincidentally making his debut and scoring against the Blues in a 3-3 draw at Twerton Park on the opening day of the 1991/92 season. After five years with the Pirates, Stewart moved on to Huddersfield for a fee of £1.2 million before controversially being sold to Town for an initial £2.5 million in February 2000 at a time when the West Yorkshiremen were among the clubs vying with the Blues at the top of what was then League One, now the Championship. Stewart scored on his debut, a 2-0 win at Barnsley, and then his home debut, a 2-1 victory over the Terriers less than two weeks after leaving them. The frontman didn’t score again until the play-offs when he netted twice at Bolton the first leg of the semi-final to claw Town back into the tie having been two goals down, then headed the Blues’ third in the 4-2 victory over the Tykes at Wembley. Stewart was the star of Town’s 2000/01 campaign as they finished fifth in the Premier League and reached the UEFA Cup, scoring 19 times in the league plus two more in cups, and was understood to have been close to an England call-up. After an injury-hit 2001/02 season in which the Blues were relegated, Stewart moved on to Sunderland for a fee believed to be £650,000 at the start of the following season. In total, he scored 37 times for Town in 81 starts and 12 sub appearances. Spells with Bristol City, Preston (loan), Yeovil and Exeter followed with Stewart moving into coaching while with the Grecians. Over his playing career, he made 783 senior appearances and scored 254 goals. After stints on the staff back at Bristol Rovers and then Walsall, Stewart is currently working as head of player development at Yeovil, a role he started in June. For more information on MND, visit the MND Association. Sad news regarding my former teammate and somebody I looked up to as a kid and helped me so much at the start of my journey.



Marcus Stewart thoughts go out to you and your family 💙 — Darren Bent (@DarrenBent) September 8, 2022

Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BlueNomad added 15:02 - Sep 8

This is turning into a bad news day.



I wish Stewie all the best. 5

BudapestByBlimp added 15:03 - Sep 8

It really is sh1t news day - good luck to Marcus, one of the finest strikers I've seen for Town. 5

OwainG1992 added 15:04 - Sep 8

Very sad to hear that.

All the best to Marcus. 4

Powrigan added 15:12 - Sep 8

Terrible news, Marcus will always be a legend! 4

leagueonescum added 15:16 - Sep 8

My God, what a player. Always stroller into training looking like he's been playing FIFA until 3am but always gave 110%. Wishing you all the best Marcus. #legend 3

stevieg added 15:17 - Sep 8

Very sad news indeed what a player he was for us. Best wishes to him and his family. 3

algarvefan added 15:18 - Sep 8

Really upset by this he is one of the nicest people I have ever met in the sport, a true gentleman and a great striker for us. My thoughts are with him and his family, such sad news. 2

wokingblue added 15:18 - Sep 8

Sad news. Anyone involved with Rugby will be aware of the fight that Scottish international Doddy Weir continues to have with MND since his diagnosis in 2017. It is a brutal and devastating disease. Thoughts are with Marcus and his family.

3

exeterblue10 added 15:23 - Sep 8

I’m sure every single one of the global Ipswich family will be thinking of Stewie as he comes to terms with this sad news. A true Town legend. 2

NottsTractor added 15:24 - Sep 8

How sad, what an absolute legend. How much pleasure he gave so many of us. What a team and what a striker.❤ 2

Suffolkboy added 15:27 - Sep 8

Life is a ‘bitch ‘ sometimes and this is truly rotten news - for all ITFC supporters but regrettably for Marcus and his family .

Thoughts and best wishes and hopes for you all !

COYB 2

Farmerpiles added 15:29 - Sep 8

A brilliant striker, Town Legend and an utterly decent human being. Stay strong Marcus. 2

Marcus added 15:32 - Sep 8

Really sad to read this. Have a cousin with MND and am aware of the consequences. 1

Flamencaman added 15:33 - Sep 8

Gutted for him and his family absolute star of a striker will never forget those goals at Bolton, that strike from Holland pass up there with the best ever, Heartbroken for him 1

oldblue added 15:33 - Sep 8

No question one of the finest strikers to play for itfc...his movement and ability to create space was exemplary and his finishing was of the highest class...wishing you well fella...we are with you 0

WeWereZombies added 15:34 - Sep 8

Terrible news, all strength to Marcus Stewart in fighting this new challenge. 1

Bazza8564 added 15:47 - Sep 8

This is heartbreaking news, MND is a cruel disease. Absolutely distraught for a true legend of our club 0

itsonlyme added 15:47 - Sep 8

Absolutely devastating news! One of our all time great strikers! Love to him and his family! 1

d77sgw added 15:54 - Sep 8

There is something especially cruel about MND hitting sportsmen - people who have displayed such physical prowess. Good luck Marcus - remember having a pint with you in the Greyhound once, and remember you being a proper down to earth bloke. 1

ImAbeliever added 15:56 - Sep 8

So sad to hear this! Sincere best wishes for you and yours.

One of my all time favourites. 1

Orraman added 16:03 - Sep 8

As Flamencaman posts above I will never forget the 2 goals he scored in the first leg of play off semi at Bolton, dragging us back into the game and the rest is history. A player from little ITFC finishing second top scorer in Prem - will it ever happen again. Wishing you all the best Marcus as you come to terms with this horrible disease. You will always be an Ipswich legend 1

Foreverdon_Blue added 16:12 - Sep 8

This is awful news - all our thoughts are with you Marcus, Blues Legend. 0

Len_Brennan added 16:15 - Sep 8

Devasting news for anyone to receive. Marcus is a hero to so many people who love Ipswich Town; one of the best & most dependable finishers we've ever had.

I wish him all the strenth & luck in the world for the tests ahead that he will face. 0

Jeff_winger added 16:18 - Sep 8

My step father died of MND a couple of years ago.

Watching him fade away was heart breaking a cruelly terrible disease for which we have no cure 0

Ryorry added 16:19 - Sep 8

Awful news, all the best to him & his family.



Was at Anfield when he scored the winner for us back in the day, will always remember him for that. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments