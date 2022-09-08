Mowbray: Devastating News About a Friend and Teammate

Thursday, 8th Sep 2022 15:58 Former Blues skipper and coach Tony Mowbray says Marcus Stewart’s MND diagnosis is devastating news, while ex-striker Darren Bent has sent his good wishes to his teammate and his family. Mowbray, who was recently named manager of Sunderland, another of Stewart’s former clubs, was a part of Town side which won promotion to the Premier League by beating Barnsley 4-2 at Wembley in the play-off final and like the frontman was among the goalscorers. Another member of that team, Mark Venus, is Mowbray's assistant at the Stadium of Light. “It's hard to know what to say,” Mowbray told the ChronicleLive. “Marcus was a fantastic footballer, he played in an Ipswich team that finished fifth in the Premier League after winning promotion in 2000. He's just a great guy, really, a lovely football man. “It's actually quite painful for me hearing this about a teammate who was so young and so talented, and is such a nice personality. “I think the last time I came across him was when he was on the coaching staff at Bristol Rovers. “I just wish him well, and I know how tough it is, motor neurone disease. There are some pretty high profile people who have it in world sport, in rugby and rugby league and what have you. “It's devastating news and I find it difficult to put my thoughts into words because he was such a good friend and a brilliant teammate. “I remember him scoring the winner at Anfield, Ipswich went to Liverpool and won 1-0 in the Premier League and Marcus scored a brilliant goal. “I've got great memories of him and I prefer to concentrate on those great days, the happy smile, and the goal celebrations, and I wish him well in the battle he has ahead.” Bent, who made his debut as a sub alongside Stewart in the 3-1 UEFA Cup victory at Helsingborg in 2001/02, sent his good wished via Twitter. Sad news regarding my former teammate and somebody I looked up to as a kid and helped me so much at the start of my journey.



Marcus Stewart thoughts go out to you and your family 💙 — Darren Bent (@DarrenBent) September 8, 2022

