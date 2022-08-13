EFL Pay Tribute to Queen as Weekend Fixtures to Be Discussed
Thursday, 8th Sep 2022 19:29
The EFL has paid tribute to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who died this afternoon aged 96, and say discussions will take place with the Government and other sporting authorities regarding the weekend fixtures.
In a statement, Rick Parry, chair of the EFL, said: “Today, the EFL was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II.
“Over a 70-year reign, Her Majesty proudly served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with distinction.
“The Queen had a keen interest in sport including football. Her Majesty attended numerous FA Cup finals throughout her reign and was an advocate for our national sport through her many years of service.
“The Monarch was at Wembley Stadium in 1966 for perhaps our national game’s most famous moment to present captain Bobby Moore with the Jules Rimet Trophy after England beat West Germany to win the World Cup.
“On behalf of the League and its clubs, we join the rest of the nation and people across the world in mourning the passing of our Queen, Elizabeth II.
“The thoughts of everybody at the EFL and our clubs are with the Royal Family at this sad time for our country.”
It’s expected that there will be a 10-day period of mourning with sporting fixtures likely to be postponed, although the EFL says not decision has yet been made.
The statement adds: “Consideration in respect of EFL fixtures will be discussed with the Government and the wider sport sector during the period ahead and an appropriate announcement will be made at the earliest opportunity.”
Town have also issued a statement: “Ipswich Town Football Club is truly saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with The Royal Family at this difficult time.”
Photo: Contributed
