EFL Pay Tribute to Queen as Weekend Fixtures to Be Discussed

Thursday, 8th Sep 2022 19:29 The EFL has paid tribute to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who died this afternoon aged 96, and say discussions will take place with the Government and other sporting authorities regarding the weekend fixtures. In a statement, Rick Parry, chair of the EFL, said: “Today, the EFL was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II. “Over a 70-year reign, Her Majesty proudly served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with distinction. “The Queen had a keen interest in sport including football. Her Majesty attended numerous FA Cup finals throughout her reign and was an advocate for our national sport through her many years of service. “The Monarch was at Wembley Stadium in 1966 for perhaps our national game’s most famous moment to present captain Bobby Moore with the Jules Rimet Trophy after England beat West Germany to win the World Cup. “On behalf of the League and its clubs, we join the rest of the nation and people across the world in mourning the passing of our Queen, Elizabeth II. “The thoughts of everybody at the EFL and our clubs are with the Royal Family at this sad time for our country.” It’s expected that there will be a 10-day period of mourning with sporting fixtures likely to be postponed, although the EFL says not decision has yet been made. The statement adds: “Consideration in respect of EFL fixtures will be discussed with the Government and the wider sport sector during the period ahead and an appropriate announcement will be made at the earliest opportunity.” Town have also issued a statement: “Ipswich Town Football Club is truly saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with The Royal Family at this difficult time.”

Photo: Contributed



cazwells1 added 19:37 - Sep 8

When we do play the black kit would be very fitting. RIP HRH Queen Elizabeth II 7

Saxonblue74 added 20:10 - Sep 8

An example to us all. God rest her soul. 3

itsonlyme added 20:12 - Sep 8

More sad news! Been a very black day today! Rip HRH and best wishes to our legend Marcus Stewart! 3

TimmyH added 20:19 - Sep 8

What a bleak couple of years it has been and then this!! RIP Queen Elizabeth II 4

dominiciawful added 20:30 - Sep 8

I sincerely hope matches are not postponed. 1

joyousblue added 21:00 - Sep 8

Dominicawful hang your head in shame if they do cancel the match it is in respect to a magnificent queen 🇬🇧, how can we playa game of football when the greatest monarch has passed , it’s right and proper to show respect by not playing 🇬🇧Idiot 0

OldClactonBlue added 21:00 - Sep 8

The programme has to be postponed. It is only the possible decision.

RIP QE2. 0

