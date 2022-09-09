McKenna Misses Out on Award

Friday, 9th Sep 2022 09:00 Town boss Kieran McKenna has missed out on winning the League One Manager of the Month award with Portsmouthâ€™s Danny Cowley carrying off the gong. McKenna was nominated alongside Cowley, Plymouthâ€™s Steven Schumacher and Sheffield Wednesdayâ€™s Darren Moore. The Owlsâ€™ Liam Palmer won League One Player of the Month, while ex-Blues loanee Richie Wellens has been named League Two Manager of the Month.

Photo: Pagepix



Bazza8564 added 09:08 - Sep 9

Good! Its a curse, always has been. Awards are for the season end 0

