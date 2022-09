McKenna Misses Out on Award

Friday, 9th Sep 2022 09:00 Town boss Kieran McKenna has missed out on winning the League One Manager of the Month award with Portsmouth’s Danny Cowley carrying off the gong. McKenna was nominated alongside Cowley, Plymouth’s Steven Schumacher and Sheffield Wednesday’s Darren Moore. The Owls’ Liam Palmer won League One Player of the Month, while ex-Blues loanee Richie Wellens has been named League Two Manager of the Month.

Photo: Pagepix



Bazza8564 added 09:08 - Sep 9

Good! Its a curse, always has been. Awards are for the season end 0

