McKenna Misses Out on Award
Friday, 9th Sep 2022 09:00
Town boss Kieran McKenna has missed out on winning the League One Manager of the Month award with Portsmouthâ€™s Danny Cowley carrying off the gong.
McKenna was nominated alongside Cowley, Plymouthâ€™s Steven Schumacher and Sheffield Wednesdayâ€™s Darren Moore.
The Owlsâ€™ Liam Palmer won League One Player of the Month, while ex-Blues loanee Richie Wellens has been named League Two Manager of the Month.
Photo: Pagepix
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]