EFL Matches Postponed as Mark of Respect

Friday, 9th Sep 2022 11:37 Town’s League One game against Cambridge United at Portman Road and all other Premier League and EFL fixtures scheduled for this weekend have been postponed as a mark of respect to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who died yesterday aged 96. A statement released by the EFL reads: “Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II. “This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend. “Further information, in respect of how football, clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point. Details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course.” Town are set to return to action on Tuesday evening when Bristol Rovers visit Portman Road. Ipswich Town Women's FA Women’s National League Cup determining round tie at QPR on Sunday is also off. As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, English football has united to postpone all football fixtures this weekend. pic.twitter.com/k6bqNu6arf — The FA (@FA) September 9, 2022

Photo: Action Images



VanDusen added 11:39 - Sep 9

Way OTT and unfair on the finances of lower league clubs who will lose out on a Saturday income... 3

Zx1988 added 11:39 - Sep 9

Completely the wrong call. 'Respect' for Liz, perhaps, but a complete lack of respect towards the fans who will already have made plans and spent money, as well as the matchday workers who won't be able to earn a wage this weekend.



This whole charade of "YOU MUST GRIEVE" can get in the bin already. 10

billlm added 11:42 - Sep 9

Load of rubbish, reality she was 96, not like a shock, 3

legoman added 11:43 - Sep 9

Disgusting and morbid. We should be celebrating her life now I can't. 3

19781981twtd added 11:44 - Sep 9

Times are hard enough already and now lose more money train tickets booked will lose money and another midweek game and more difficult travel sorry but this is ridiculous in 2022 the queen is dead long live the King life goes on. 6

pg888 added 11:44 - Sep 9

But yet Sundays games are going ahead…typical efl no consistency what so ever! Still those people who wanted to watch bbc news on loop for 12 hours to mourn alone are going to be delighted! 1

DariusBlue added 11:47 - Sep 9

Completely the wrong call this one. 1

Moisha added 11:47 - Sep 9

Agree with everyone’s sentiments, understand why they’ve done it but I’d rather be at football with my mates, having a few beers and remembering her life, showing respect before kickoff. 4

Uppatown90 added 11:47 - Sep 9

PG88.. Sundays matches aren't going ahead. All prem and EFL fixtures are off this weekend and Monday 1

MickMillsTash added 11:48 - Sep 9

I am not able to go on Saturday but after yesterday really wanted to so I could participate in the minutes silence, pay some respect etc

There were games cancelled for Diana so this was always going to happen. 2

Mariner1974 added 11:49 - Sep 9

Obviously will all return in due course, and something of this magnitude should be given upmost respect, but that can be done with tributes and people singing the anthem in stadiums around the land. Fans crammed together in a stadium having a moment together, rather than being stuck at home. Grown men are more likely to show more emotion belting out the national anthem, than sitting at home on the sofa. Wonderful woman, and we should all pay our respects, but think she'd have liked that shown on the terraces. 6

bobble added 11:49 - Sep 9

if only the nation was a republic this would never have happened, and there would be several hundred million more every year to help the homeless and the poor of the land rather than some inbred unelected elites...



what did shankly say about football ?? -6

pg888 added 11:50 - Sep 9

Uppatown90 cheers for the info much clearer than that poxy efl statement 0

Bluroo added 11:50 - Sep 9

I’ve never understood the culture of mourning rather than celebrating a life.



We’ve just spent 4 days celebrating her 70 years of service but we’re now asked to spend 2 weeks mourning her life. Doesn’t sit right. I think it should be all about celebration except for the funeral which is the dedicated mourning event.



None of this really affects me, I wasn’t going to the Cambridge game anyway. But I don’t see how not playing a football match is respectful but tv still broadcasting entertainment is ok? 6

Bluroo added 11:52 - Sep 9

Are any matches just gonna reschedule for Sunday instead? 0

senduntd added 11:55 - Sep 9

These people have no respect for the fans. Another evening game I won't be able to attend. -1

Nomore4 added 11:55 - Sep 9

The peasants are expected to mourn for 10 days….then the WEF supporting, Buildbackbetter believer, ECO loon takes over…..Great -2

PositivelyPortman added 11:58 - Sep 9

Bluroo games are all off on Sunday and Monday too. 0

hadleighboyblue added 12:00 - Sep 9

On the day of the funeral that would be completely right , but surely paying respect at a mass gathering on saturday is acceptable . Or are we expected to stay indoors ? we should be celebrating her wonderful life . 0

TractorfactorSteve added 12:06 - Sep 9

I've been feeling very lonely but having read these comments I realise there are others with similar views to me. Hey ho, just a few more days of boot licking journo's to suffer. 0

joyousblue added 12:07 - Sep 9

Omg the queen has died , and we are going to miss one game as a mark of respect .my last post was deleted because I said what I wanted to say , so I’ll be polite this time ,the queen has died , we don’t have our queen anymore , it’s nice that we respect her memory for the inconvenience of you poor saddoes , get a life , the queen has lost hers , I’m home and away true supporter , but one game to show respect one game and your all getting out of your pram , oh diddums have you lost your dummies again 0

pg888 added 12:10 - Sep 9

I suspect it’s your joyousblue who needs the life. I look forward to seeing you at the next match to see if your as confident with no keyboard to hide behind -2

tractorboyjames added 12:11 - Sep 9

Should have had the fixture, sing the national anthem at the start and then crack on.



What does this achieve? 1

Scuzzer added 12:11 - Sep 9

Not sure on this. Dont know why Sunday and Monday games are not included. Would have prefered that next weekend's games, immediately before her funeral, would have been more appropriate.

The rearranged game will probably be played midweek...which means the tickets I bought for my grandkids will hopefully be refunded. 0

Trimleytractor added 12:12 - Sep 9

Completety OTT. Wouldn't it have been better to allow those who wanted to to have been allowed to have shown their respect inside the grounds? Plus there will be financial implications for many individuals as a result of the postponement.. 0

