EFL Fixtures to Resume on Tuesday

Monday, 12th Sep 2022 10:02 The EFL has confirmed that its fixture programme, including the Blues' home game against Bristol Rovers, will restart from Tuesday. As a mark of respect to Her Majesty The Queen, who died on Thursday, the EFL’s matches on Friday and Saturday were postponed, including Town’s home match against Cambridge United. But it has now been confirmed that Tuesday’s matches, including the Pirates' visit to Portman Road, will go ahead as scheduled. An EFL statement reads: “The EFL fixture programme will return as scheduled from Tuesday 13th September, with tributes to be paid to Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II at grounds around the country. “A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the national anthem to be played in stadiums. “With a national policing plan now in operation, the league and clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures. “Consideration to individual circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis, in line with standard match Safety Advisory Group (SAG) protocols.”

Photo: Blair Ferguson



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Paddy39 added 10:08 - Sep 12

Anyone know what tickets sales are for tomorrow night against the Pirates.

0

muccletonjoe added 10:08 - Sep 12

Next weekend will probably go ahead as well. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments