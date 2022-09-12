Trial of PC Accused of Assaulting Dalian Atkinson to Start

The trial of PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, the West Mercia police officer accused of assaulting former Town striker Dalian Atkinson, is set to start today.

Bettley-Smith, 31, was charged following an incident in the early hours of Monday 15th August 2016 outside his father Ernestâ€™s house in the Trench area of Telford in which Atkinson died, aged 48.

It is alleged that Bettley-Smith used unreasonable force when striking Atkinson with a baton, another officer having Tasered him. She is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Atkinson went into cardiorespiratory arrest and, having been taken to hospital by ambulance, died about an hour later.

Shrewsbury-born Atkinson joined Town as a youth player having been scouted by legendary Blues talent spotter Ron Gray during Bobby Fergusonâ€™s time as boss.

The frontman made his senior debut in March 1986 and went on to make 56 starts and 13 sub appearances scoring 21 goals before moving to Sheffield Wednesday for Â£450,000 in July 1989. Aston Villa, Real Sociedad and FenerbahÃ§e were among his other clubs.





Photo: ITFC