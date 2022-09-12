U21s Host Swansea

Monday, 12th Sep 2022 12:42

Townâ€™s U21s are in Professional Development League Two South action against Swansea City at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 2pm).

John McGrealâ€™s side are currently sixth in PDL2 South having won two, drawn one and lost one this season.

Tommy Hughes, whose loan spell at Torquay was curtailed last week, is among the starters.

U21s: Williamson, Agbaje, Kabongolo, Stewart, Hudson, Ward, Alexander (c), Armin, Hughes, Curtis, Buabo. Subs: Cullum, F Barbrook, Siziba, Nwabueze, Chirewa.





Photo: TWTD