McKenna: Fully Understandable Decision

Monday, 12th Sep 2022 15:05 Town boss Kieran McKenna says it was fully understandable that Saturday’s game against Cambridge United was postponed following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, even if it was a disappointment from a footballing perspective. McKenna says as soon as news came through that the EFL was postponing its weekend fixtures as a mark of respect, minds at Portman Road turned to Tuesday’s visit by Bristol Rovers. “It’s been a difficult couple of days. Obviously it was a big loss to the country on Thursday, so that was a sad time for everybody,” McKenna said. “And there was then a lot of uncertainty around the weekend’s games, so on Friday morning players and staff were awaiting the decision whether the game would be played. “The decision was played not to play, so that was fine and we adapted quickly from there and readjusted our schedule and had two good training days on Friday and Saturday. “From a football point of view, it was about changing our mindset very quickly to Bristol Rovers and leaving the Cambridge one aside and making sure we were ready for the next game.” He added: “We are in a good rhythm and when you’re in that rhythm you want the games to come thick and fast. “From a football perspective, it was a disappointment not to play on Saturday but fully understandable. “But the good news is that the game comes around pretty quickly and we don’t have to wait too long and everyone is eager to get out there on Tuesday night at Portman Road, an evening game for the first time in the league and hopefully put in a good performance and get a good result.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



joyousblue added 15:28 - Sep 12

I have to say a big big sorry for my posts that were diresptfull, but I lost my wife far to young and her loves were the queen and the blues , and I kinda lost it with bobble especially the disgusting post prior to this one , by a man I want to say sorry for other posts I put to robsonwark etc I was diresptfull and very wrong , I realise that now and promise to not let grief cloud my judgement and become a man I’m certainly not , I still find he wants to fight me he doesn’t know me , I am a taekwondo third dan , but I learnt it to walk away , but hurt, so it’s all threat and no action , but I can defend myself very very very well, my last and only comment on this bobble is he must bea Norwich supporter out to cause havoc , I certainly have no interest in any comment he makes , but I am sorry for some comments I made to perfectly true blue supporters choice is a wonderfull thing ,and I respect all comments may not agree , but my reply’s will be curteous and polite once again I apologise for my nasty comments Thankyou 3

joyousblue added 15:33 - Sep 12

I have to say a big big sorry for my posts that were diresptfull, but I lost my wife far to young and her loves were the queen and the blues , and I kinda lost it with bobble especially the disgusting post prior to this one , by Him , I want to say sorry for other posts I put to robsonwark etc I was diresptfull and very wrong , I realise that now and promise to not let grief cloud my judgement and become a man I’m certainly sorry I still find he wants to fight me he doesn’t know me , I am a taekwondo third dan , but I learnt it to walk away ,not hurt, so it’s all threat and no action , but I can defend myself very very very well, my last and only comment on this bobble is he must bea Norwich supporter out to cause havoc , I certainly have no interest in any comment he makes , but I am sorry for some comments I made to perfectly true blue supporters choice is a wonderfull thing ,and I respect all comments may not agree , but my reply’s will be curteous and polite once again I apologise for my nasty comments Thankyou 0

Northstandveteran added 16:01 - Sep 12

Say what you mean but don't be mean. 1

janeb123 added 16:13 - Sep 12

Takes a bigger person to say sorry.

If its our year the cambridge game will come when they arent playing so well.

Take care of yourself 1

Suffolkboy added 16:44 - Sep 12

Understandable, even predictable BUT entirely amiss ! All should have been allowed even encouraged to come together , show respect and compassion together and sing together !

COYB 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments