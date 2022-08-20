McKenna: Fully Understandable Decision
Monday, 12th Sep 2022 15:05
Town boss Kieran McKenna says it was fully understandable that Saturday’s game against Cambridge United was postponed following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, even if it was a disappointment from a footballing perspective.
McKenna says as soon as news came through that the EFL was postponing its weekend fixtures as a mark of respect, minds at Portman Road turned to Tuesday’s visit by Bristol Rovers.
“It’s been a difficult couple of days. Obviously it was a big loss to the country on Thursday, so that was a sad time for everybody,” McKenna said.
“And there was then a lot of uncertainty around the weekend’s games, so on Friday morning players and staff were awaiting the decision whether the game would be played.
“The decision was played not to play, so that was fine and we adapted quickly from there and readjusted our schedule and had two good training days on Friday and Saturday.
“From a football point of view, it was about changing our mindset very quickly to Bristol Rovers and leaving the Cambridge one aside and making sure we were ready for the next game.”
He added: “We are in a good rhythm and when you’re in that rhythm you want the games to come thick and fast.
“From a football perspective, it was a disappointment not to play on Saturday but fully understandable.
“But the good news is that the game comes around pretty quickly and we don’t have to wait too long and everyone is eager to get out there on Tuesday night at Portman Road, an evening game for the first time in the league and hopefully put in a good performance and get a good result.”
Photo: TWTD
