U21s Beat Swans

Monday, 12th Sep 2022 16:15

Harley Curtis and Matt Ward (pictured) were on target as Town’s U21s came from behind to beat Swansea 2-1 at Playford Road this afternoon.

The Swans went in front via a Ruben Davies goal in the 33rd minute but Curtis levelled five minutes later. Ward won it three minutes into the second half.

U21s: Williamson, Agbaje, Kabongolo, Stewart, Hudson, Ward, Alexander (c), Armin, Hughes, Curtis, Buabo. Subs: Cullum, F Barbrook, Siziba, Nwabueze, Chirewa.





Photo: TWTD