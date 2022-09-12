Humphreys Out With Minor Injury as Aluko Surgery a Success

Monday, 12th Sep 2022 16:33 Cameron Humphreys has suffered a minor quad injury, while Sone Aluko has successfully underwent surgery on his injured knee and hamstring. Manager Kieran McKenna says midfielder Humphreys, 18, should be back in training later on this week and ought to be OK to play in the Papa John’s Trophy game against Arsenal U21s next Tuesday. “Cameron Humphreys has a very small issue and hopefully he will be back training by the end of this week,” he said. “He has a very small, minor quad strain. He’s not definitely out of EFL Trophy game. Other than that, everyone is fit and available.” Regarding Aluko, McKenna said: “He had his surgery middle of last week and all went well. Surgeon was happy, Sone was happy. “So now it’s a period of recovery where he can’t do too much for the next four to six weeks, before gradually building up his training from there. “He has been in the building and seen the players and obviously it is a big boost every time we get to see him. It gives the boys a lift. He will be in intermittently for the next few weeks before he builds up from there. “There is no set timescale at the moment. Thankfully, it’s not end of the season. It’s more in and around the Christmas period, maybe a little after that. It’s months, but it’s not many months. We don’t want to put anything too stringent on it yet.” Recent signing Panutche Camara is also not available for Tuesday’s game against Bristol Rovers as he is working on his fitness having joined the club with a groin injury.

Photo: Matchday Images



