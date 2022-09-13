Leigh in Jamaica Squad

Tuesday, 13th Sep 2022 09:31

Blues left-back Greg Leigh has been named in the Jamaica squad for their friendly against Argentina at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on Tuesday 27th September.

Leigh, 27, has previously won eight caps for the Reggae Boyz having made his debut in 2020.

The Sale-born full-back was previously capped by England at U19 level before switching his allegiance.

Town are set to face Plymouth at Home Park live on Sky Sports on the Sunday ahead of Jamaica's game. League One clubs who receive three international calls are able to request the postponement of their matches.

The Blues could also have Wes Burns called up by Wales, while skipper Sam Morsy has come close to being included in Egypt parties since joining Town and Tyreece John-Jules has won two England U21 caps although isn't a regular member of the squad.

Panutche Camara’s Guinea-Bissau don’t have a fixture during the September international break, while the recent signing from Argyle is not yet fully fit in any case.





Photo: Matchday Images