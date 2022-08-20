Chaplin and Ladapo Return Against Pirates

Tuesday, 13th Sep 2022 19:10 Town boss Kieran McKenna has made two changes for this evening’s home game against Bristol Rovers with Conor Chaplin and Freddie Ladapo back in starting XI. Tyreece John-Jules and Kayden Jackson drop to the bench having been in the side which began the Blues’ last match at Accrington Stanley a week ago on Saturday. Bristol Rovers make three changes from the team which drew 2-2 at home to Morecambe in their last game with Trevor Clarke, Luke McCormick and Harry Anderson coming in for John Marquis and Paul Coutts, who are on the bench, and Ryan Loft, who is left out of the 18. There is a change of referee with Alan Young from Cambridgeshire taking over from Tom Neild, who was originally down to cover the fixture. Young is best known to Town fans for his performance in the 0-0 home draw with Wycombe Wanderers in November 2019 when a Luke Chambers header was diverted into his own net by Chairboys midfielder Curtis Thompson but Young wrongly disallowed it for offside having consulted linesman Aaron Farmer with the players already lined-up for the restart. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Evans, Morsy (c), Davis, Chaplin, Harness, Ladapo. Subs: Hladky, Leigh, Ball, Edwards, John-Jules, Ahadme, Jackson. Bristol Rovers: Belshaw, Gordon, Kilgour, Finley (c), Collins, Anderson, Clarke, Evans, McCormick, Hoole, Thomas. Subs: Jaakola, Westbrooke, Marquis, Jasper, Coutts, Saunders, Whelan. Referee: Alan Young (Cambridgeshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



