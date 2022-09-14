Burns in Wales Squad

Wednesday, 14th Sep 2022 09:17

Blues right wing-back Wes Burns has been named in the Wales squad for their UEFA Nations League games against Belgium and Poland later this month.

The 27-year-old won his first three Welsh caps in the summer having previously played 18 times at U21 level, scoring six times.

Burns will join up with the squad on Sunday 18th September with the Belgium game at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels the following Thursday. Wales then take on the Poles at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday 25th September.

Also in the squad is former Town striker Kieffer Moore, now with AFC Bournemouth, ex-loanee Jonny Williams, currently with Swindon, and Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson, son of former Town striker David.

Burns will miss the Papa Johns Trophy tie against Arsenal U21s at Portman Road next Tuesday as well as the live-on-Sky trip to Plymouth on the following Sunday.

Town will also be without left wing-back Greg Leigh, who was called up by Jamaica for their friendly against Argentina in New Jersey yesterday.

League One clubs who receive three international calls are able to request the postponement of their matches.

Skipper Sam Morsy has come close to being included in Egypt parties since joining Town and Tyreece John-Jules has won two England U21 caps although isn't a regular member of the squad.

Panutche Camara’s Guinea-Bissau don’t have a fixture during the September international break, while the recent signing from Argyle is not yet fully fit in any case.





Photo: Action Images