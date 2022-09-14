Supporters Club AGM Postponed
Wednesday, 14th Sep 2022 14:16
The AGM of the Official Ipswich Town Supporters Club, which was due to take place on Monday evening, has been postponed due to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, which takes place that day.
A new date will be announced in due course for the AGM, which was set to be staged in Beattie’s Bar at Portman Road.
