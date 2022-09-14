EFL Publishes Squad Lists

Wednesday, 14th Sep 2022 16:25

The EFL has published the squads submitted by clubs following the closure of the transfer window at the start of the month, including Town’s.

League One clubs were able to name up to 22 senior players in their squad in addition to goalkeepers and players aged under-21, those born on or after January 1st 2001.

In the event, despite signing Gassan Ahadme and Panutche Camara on deadline day, the Blues only had 20 players who they were required to name in their squad.

Unlike the senior squad, the U21 list includes the likes of Elkan Baggott, Matt Healy and Zak Bradshaw, who are currently out on loan, at Gillingham, Cork City and Bromley respectively.





Photo: Blair Ferguson