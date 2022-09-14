McKenna Praise For Midfield Duo

Wednesday, 14th Sep 2022 16:54 Blues boss Kieran McKenna has praised midfield duo Sam Morsy and Lee Evans for their consistent form in the early weeks of the season, suggesting they ought to be in their international squads. Evans netted Town's second in last night's 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers, taking his total for the season to two, the same as his skipper. “Sam and Lee were excellent against Bristol Rovers,” McKenna told iFollow Ipswich. “It's the case every week because of the consistency they're hitting in there, but it still shouldn't go unsaid. “They're both doing really well and they both have roles that suit them, and the team, very well. “Lee is terrific at building the play for us and he has an excellent range of passing. He also has good positioning and game intelligence, as well as physicality on second balls and aerial duels. They are all things that you would want from someone in that role. “Lee is doing that well and Sam has a slightly different role and that is something he has adapted to well over the last few months. He plays a little bit higher and breaks forward with dangerous runs into the box.” Evans, 28, has won four senior Welsh caps, the most recent his first start in a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago back in March 2019, but was left out of their squad which was announced this morning. Morsy, who turned 31 at the weekend, has won seven Egypt caps with his last appearance as a sub against Eswatini in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in November 2018. It’s understood Morsy has been included in their provisional squad ahead of this month's home friendlies against Niger and Liberia, something which has happened on a number of occasions since he joined the Blues before being cut from the final party. “If there are many better Welsh or Egyptian midfielders than those two right now then they must have some really good options for their international teams because those two have been good for quite a long period of time,” McKenna continued. “It's good to see and I think there is still room for improvement. They're both hungry to learn and get better even though they are at a good age and are well experienced.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Totally agree with Kieran regarding the consistently high levels these two are reaching this season. Evans looks much fitter than during the last campaign and has added more steel to his game. This has enabled Morsy to play further up the pitch, where he looks an even better player than last season. Another positive is that our skipper is less likely to get booked in his more advanced role! 1

