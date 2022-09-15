Brothers Invite Fellow Blues to Bar Ahead of Owls Clash

Thursday, 15th Sep 2022 11:27 Town fans Tom and Ben Miller are inviting their fellow Blues to their unique bar and restaurant, Neepsend Social Club and Canteen, when they travel to Sheffield for Saturday’s game against Wednesday at Hillsborough. The twin brothers opened the venue, which is at 92 Burton Road, Neepsend, Sheffield, S3 8DA, earlier this year. “We have modelled ourselves on a 1970s social club,” Tom explained to TWTD. “We have a wide selection of beers and food as well as free darts and table football. “We are around a half hour walk away from the stadium straight down Penistone Road. “We’re open from midday on Saturday hopefully serving a good few Town fans and then we're off to the game ourselves and leaving the club in the safe hands of the staff. “My brother Ben and I, as well as our dad, are avid Town fans up here on a northern outpost.” Neepsend Social Club and Canteen can be found on Facebook, on Twitter, on TikTok and on Instagram, as well as their website.

Photo: Neepsend Social Club & Canteen



martin587 added 11:57 - Sep 15

What a great gesture from two Town fans in Sheffield.Hope you enjoy the match and we can pick up some points.Enjoy the match lads. 0

