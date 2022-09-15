Cambridge Match Rescheduled

Thursday, 15th Sep 2022 15:23 Town’s home game against Cambridge United, postponed last Saturday as a mark of respect to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who died a week ago, has been rescheduled for Tuesday 4th October (KO 7.45pm). The new date for the match against the U’s, who are currently sixth in League One, means the Blues will have two home games in four days with second-placed Portsmouth visiting Suffolk on the preceding Saturday.

Photo: Blair Ferguson



