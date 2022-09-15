McKenna: Squad is a Joy to Work With

Thursday, 15th Sep 2022 15:50 Boss Kieran McKenna says it’s joy to work with the Town squad. The Blues have made a hugely impressive start to the season and sit at the top of League One on goal difference from Portsmouth ahead of this Saturday’s trip to fourth-placed Sheffield Wednesday, unbeaten in their eight league matches, 11 with the addition of three at the end of last season. “It is certainly a really enjoyable squad to work with,” McKenna said. “I have said with that the hunger and attitude of the players, the willingness to learn, it is a joy to work with every day. “We come to work, we work hard, we work long hours, but we enjoy it. I’ve got a really good staff around me and we enjoy what we are doing at the moment. “It’s a really enjoyable squad to work with. In terms of squad depth, lots and lots of teams have squad depth, everyone has 19/20 players. “We are happy with what we have and they all know they have an important part to play this season. “I am happy with where we are at – happy with the mentality of the group and happy with the options we have. I am looking forward to the tough games ahead.” McKenna says that with the squad having picked up a couple of injuries and with players missing the Arsenal U21s Papa Johns Trophy tie and, if it goes ahead, the Plymouth League One fixture due to international calls, members of the squad, such as Richard Keogh, who haven’t been involved much recently will get time on the pitch. “In terms of match minutes, there will be some players getting more minutes in the league than they have done recently,” he said. “The likes of Richard Keogh have been very important over the last few weeks. Everybody in the squad contributes. “Whether they are starting a match, whether they are coming on in a match, whether they are in the matchday squad or on the bench, everyone has a big part to play in how they train and the energy they bring to the group. It is about being ready to play when they are called upon. “We have a few injuries and we have a couple of international call-ups so some players will get an opportunity to come into league minutes and league starts. “Everyone is contributing in a really important way at the moment to the group and we need to keep doing that.”

Photo: ITFC



