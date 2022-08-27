Pirates Successful With Red Card Appeal

Thursday, 15th Sep 2022 17:23 Bristol Rovers have successfully appealed against centre-half Alfie Kilgour’s red card during Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat to the Blues at Portman Road. Kilgour, 24, was dismissed in injury time for tripping Town forward Conor Chaplin when he was through on goal with manager Joey Barton insisting afterwards that his defender hadn’t touched League One’s top scorer. “You see the boy with Alfie Kilgour,” he said. “Alf says he doesn’t touch him and he throws himself to the floor and Alf is dismissed.” Earlier, Rovers had had Bobby Thomas given his marching orders for two bookable offences with no appeal available against that dismissal.



Photo: Matchday Images



blues1 added 17:36 - Sep 15

Joke of a decision. Amazing how other clubs get decisions overturned. Why they even think Chaplin would have dived when he'd have been clear though on goal 1

blues1 added 17:37 - Sep 15

I really dont know. Plus what would he have had to gain in trying to get the player sent off in the last couple of minutes of the game, with the game already won? 1

Suffolkboy added 17:39 - Sep 15

Wast there ; didn’t look a Red Card on the video but the Ref was quite close and clear in his decision at the time : it happens !

Of course it might just be that the Ref and officials had seen enough of the Bristol tactics and this ‘card ‘ topped off a feeling of frustration . Interesting KM went out of his way to praise Mr Youngs efforts to kep the game flowing .,

COYB 0

Umros added 17:40 - Sep 15

Clumsy arms and legs challenge having lost control of ball in his Possession. Typical inept decision by the melts that be. Not that anyone really cares, 3 points and onward. 0

dyersdream added 17:53 - Sep 15

If we’d appealed that decision would have been turned down 0

OliveR16 added 17:54 - Sep 15

I think they've run out of CBs for Saturday so it may have just been an act of mercy. 0

Fat_Boy_Tim added 17:55 - Sep 15

I don't suppose we were asked to provide additional evidence as we weren't the ones making the appeal. But if you watch it back on the 'Town in 5' You Tube video there is an accidental ankle tap which make Chaplin trip over his standing leg. maybe they decided it wasn't deliberate and so not worthy of a red. 1

SouperJim added 18:13 - Sep 15

I don't think it should have been a red card, but there was *accidental* contact which at pace was enough to trip Chaplin. Correct decision to overturn it but also poor from Barton trying to claim it was a dive, as others have said, Chaplin has zero motivation to dive and every motivation to be clean through on goal. 0

blues1 added 18:17 - Sep 15

Fat boy tim. Get what ur saying but it was an obvious goalscoring opportunity, so whether it was deliberate or not doesn't come into it. So a red card all day. But good luck to them at the end of the day. The tried and got lucky. 0

Guthrum added 18:20 - Sep 15

Depends why it was overturned. The basis for being a red was whether Kilgour had prevented a clear scoring opportunity. The panel might have decided that was not the case (too far from the goal, going the wrong direction, someone might have been able to cover), in which case it becomes a fairly innocuous accidental trip unworthy of even a yellow.



Does not necessarily imply Chaplin dived, whatever Barton may say. 0

GeoffSentence added 18:22 - Sep 15

I have no problem with this decision, it made no difference to the game anyway and makes no difference to us anymore.



But you know, just know that the EFL would not have overturned it if a Town player had been sent off. They never do. 0

