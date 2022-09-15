Keeper Ridd Named in Wales U19s

Thursday, 15th Sep 2022 18:08

Young Blues keeper Lewis Ridd has been named in the Wales U19s squad for their European Championships qualifying round games the Welsh are hosting later this month.

The Wales youngsters face Hungary in their opening game of the mini-tournament in Nantporth, Bangor on Wednesday 21st September, then on the following Saturday they take on the Republic of Ireland at the same venue, before the completing their fixtures against Gibraltar at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham on Tuesday 27th September.

Port Talbot-born Ridd, 18, who is on loan at Bury Town, joined Town as a scholar in the summer of 2020 after leaving Swansea. Last season he won caps at U18 level.





Photo: TWTD