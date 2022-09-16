Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U21s Away Against U's
Friday, 16th Sep 2022 09:45

Town’s U21s face Colchester United at the U’s Florence Park training ground this afternoon (KO 2.30pm).

John McGreal’s side will be looking to build on Monday’s 2-1 home victory over Swansea in which Harley Curtis and Matt Ward (pictured) were on target.

The U21s are fourth in Professional Development League Two South with the U’s seventh.


