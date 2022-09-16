John-Jules Goal Nominated

Friday, 16th Sep 2022 10:59

Town forward Tyreece John-Jules’s strike at Shrewsbury has been nominated for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month for August.

The on-loan Arsenal man’s solo effort, his first fr the club, saw the Blues on their way to a 3-0 win at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Also nominated are Exeter’s Harry Kite for a goal against Port Vale, Sean Clare of Charlton for a strike in their home game against Plymouth and Wycombe Wanderers’ Dominic Gape for an effort at Barnsley.

Fans can vote for their favourite goal here before 5pm on Monday with a panel including Sky Sports’ Don Goodman and David Prutton picking the winner.





Photo: Pagepix