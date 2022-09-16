Life's a Five-a-Side Pitch

Friday, 16th Sep 2022 17:45

A shortened Life’s a Pitch will be live on BBC Radio Suffolk at lunchtime on Saturday (1pm-2pm).

Stand-in host Connor Bennett will be joined by Terry Butcher, Tractor Boy and TWTD's Phil Ham, who will be at the Blues’ game at Sheffield Wednesday, as well as Captain Canary.

Can top-of-the-table Town beat the Owls? How impressed were you with the performance in the victory over Bristol Rovers?

Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via Connor’s Twitter, BBC Radio Suffolk’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK.

The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.



Photo: Action Images