U18s Also Face Owls
Friday, 16th Sep 2022 18:06
Town’s U18s are in action against the same opponents as the senior side, Sheffield Wednesday, on Saturday morning at the Owls’ Middlewood training ground (KO 11am).
The young Blues are currently fifth in Professional Development League Two South with Wednesday fourth in the North division.
