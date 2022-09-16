Stewart in Northern Ireland U21s

Blues youngster Cameron Stewart has been named in the Northern Ireland U21 squad for the first time ahead of two friendlies against Scotland later this month.

The Northern Irish youngsters face the Scots at Belfast’s Blanchflower Stadium on Thursday 22nd September and then again at St Mirren’s SMiSA Stadium in Paisley on Sunday 25th September.

Stewart, 19, joined the Blues from Linfield in the summer of 2019 and signed a new two-year professional deal in the summer.

The Ballymena-born defender has previously won Northern Ireland caps at U17 and U19 levels.





Photo: TWTD