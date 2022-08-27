Three Changes For Blues at Wednesday
Saturday, 17th Sep 2022 14:16
Town boss Kieran McKenna has made three changes to his team for this afternoon’s game away against fourth-placed Sheffield Wednesday.
As expected, George Edmundson replaces the injured Cameron Burgess on the left of the defence, while Kayden Jackson comes in for Freddie Ladapo as the number nine and Tyreece John-Jules for Marcus Harness alongside League One top scorer Conor Chaplin as one of the two number 10s. Harness and Ladapo are on the bench.
For Wednesday, ex-Town loan keeper David Stockdale starts as does former loan defender Dominic Iorfa is on the right of their back three, while Tyreeq Bakinson, who ended last season on loan with the Blues, is on the bench. Another one-time Town loanee, Mark McGuinness is absent from the squad.
Sheffield Wednesday: Stockdale, Palmer, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, James, Johnson, Byers, Bannan, Dele-Bashiru, Windass, Smith. Subs: Dawson, Vaulks, Bakinson, Mighten, Wilks, Paterson, Gregory.
Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Burns, Evans, Morsy (c), Davis, Chaplin, John-Jules, Jackson. Subs: Hladky, Keogh, Leigh, Ball, Harness, Ladapo, Ahadme. Referee: Peter Wright (Merseyside).
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 291 bloggers
Viewpoint: Bristol Rovers - 13/09/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Is it bad to be disappointed with a 2-0 win?
Referees - A Fable from the Past by Chickenstochurchmans
The uproar surrounding the performance of the referee in the recent Barnsley match at Portman Road reminded me of a fable told to me many years ago by a wise old sage who lived not in the Himalayas or at the bottom of a deep valley but at the bottom of the A12, an area not known for wise old sages.
To Play Or Not to Play by dusth
On Saturday 9th February 1952, Ipswich Town lost 0-2 away to Plymouth Argyle.
Viewpoint: Accrington - 03/09/2022 by scants_itfc_88
For me that is the indicator that this year is going to be the one.
Viewpoint: Barnsley - 27/08/2022 by scants_itfc_88
It's a game we should have won, but there is no need for panic!
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]