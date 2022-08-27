Three Changes For Blues at Wednesday

Saturday, 17th Sep 2022 14:16 Town boss Kieran McKenna has made three changes to his team for this afternoon’s game away against fourth-placed Sheffield Wednesday. As expected, George Edmundson replaces the injured Cameron Burgess on the left of the defence, while Kayden Jackson comes in for Freddie Ladapo as the number nine and Tyreece John-Jules for Marcus Harness alongside League One top scorer Conor Chaplin as one of the two number 10s. Harness and Ladapo are on the bench. For Wednesday, ex-Town loan keeper David Stockdale starts as does former loan defender Dominic Iorfa is on the right of their back three, while Tyreeq Bakinson, who ended last season on loan with the Blues, is on the bench. Another one-time Town loanee, Mark McGuinness is absent from the squad. Sheffield Wednesday: Stockdale, Palmer, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, James, Johnson, Byers, Bannan, Dele-Bashiru, Windass, Smith. Subs: Dawson, Vaulks, Bakinson, Mighten, Wilks, Paterson, Gregory. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Burns, Evans, Morsy (c), Davis, Chaplin, John-Jules, Jackson. Subs: Hladky, Keogh, Leigh, Ball, Harness, Ladapo, Ahadme. Referee: Peter Wright (Merseyside).

Photo: Matchday Images



bluerico added 14:23 - Sep 17

I hope Jackson can repay the faith that the manager has in him. 2

timkatieadamitfc added 14:31 - Sep 17

Great Harness dropped again and Jackson in, cannot understand how Jackson starts a game, ok Ladapo hasn’t exactly been banging them in but his hold up play is much better(which may be important today)than Jackson’s and he runs his nuts off every game.

I could see the logic(if he has to play)of bringing Jackson on for last 20 mins when their defence is tired to use his alleged pace.

Really hope I’m being pelted later as Jackson has got a hat trick but sadly can’t see it.

Anyhow COYB, wouldn’t be disappointed today if we draw. 1

