Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Saturday, 17th Sep 2022 16:04 Kayden Jackson’s sixth-minute goal has given Town a 1-0 half-time lead over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. Town boss Kieran McKenna made three changes from the team which beat Bristol Rovers 2-0 on Tuesday with George Edmundson replacing the injured Cameron Burgess on the left of the defence. Tyreece John-Jules, who was on loan with the Owls in the second half of last season, came in for Freddie Ladapo as the lone central striker and Jackson for Marcus Harness, playing in a wide right role in what was essentially a 4-2-1-3 system with Burns advanced on the other flank. Harness and Ladapo were on the bench. For Wednesday, ex-Town loan keeper David Stockdale started as did former loan defender Dominic Iorfa, who was on the right of their back three, while Tyreeq Bakinson, who ended last season on loan with the Blues, was among the subs. Another one-time Town loanee, Mark McGuinness was absent from the squad. Following a minute’s silence in honour of Her Majesty, The Queen, who died last week, and the national anthem, the Blues, wearing their black and red away kit, were first to seriously threaten in the second minute when a quickly-taken Leif Davis throw on the left sent Jackson away. The striker crossed through Iorfa’s legs to skipper Sam Morsy, whose shot was blocked. There was a scare for the Blues moments later when a Christian Walton clearance found Barry Bannan on halfway and the midfielder tried a looping effort towards the empty goal, which only just bounced over the bar. But within a minute Town were in front. Edmundson made a strong run from inside his half before playing an inch-perfect pass into the path of Jackson, who was making an arcing run in from the left. The striker latched on to the ball and confidently slammed it into the corner of the net to Stockdale’s left, the one-time Barnsley man’s second goal of the season. Wednesday quickly went about looking for an equaliser and on seven Josh Windass shot over from just outside the area.

The Owls were seeing most of the ball with Town not looking entirely comfortable at the back. On 12 Michael Ihiekwe looped a header over from a Bannan free-kick from deep on the left. The Wednesday pressure continued and in the 17th minute Bannan played in Fisayo Dele-Bashiru on the right and his cross was nodded out for a corner by Wes Burns at the back post. The frenetic pace of the Owls’ fightback relented after Janoi Donacien suffered a knock and underwent treatment, and also quietened the Hillsborough crowd. On 19 Chaplin was played in on the right of the box but lofted his effort at goal wide with the flag having already been raised, before home fans started to get on their keeper Stockdale’s back after a couple of wayward clearances into the stands. After their nervy spell following the goal, Town began to show their usual level of composure and control of the game. On 25 Bannan was booked for a foul on Lee Evans in the centre circle, then two minutes later, following an Edmundson cross-field pass, Burns cut in from the right and hit a shot which was blocked by Ihiekwe, Town having looked to use the pace of the Welshman down one flank and Jackson down the other with early balls, the goalscorer having left Iorfa standing on a number of occasions. Town remained in the ascendant and on 35, following a spell of probing around the box, Morsy struck a 25-yard effort well over. Four minutes later, Wednesday worked their first chance for some while, George Byers crossing from the right towards Michael Smith, who nodded well over. As half-time approached, the Owls began to get back on top and in the 43rd minute, after Town had played themselves into trouble, Liam Palmer sent a low ball across the six-yard box from the right which no Wednesday player was able to reach. A minute later, Town again lost possession, this time just inside their half, and Luke Woolfenden clipped Windass’s heels in order to stop the break and was booked. Just prior to the fourth official announcing three additional minutes, the game was briefly held up after objects were thrown on the pitch by Wednesday supporters frustrated that referee Peter Wright had failed to give them a corner. Boos rang around Hillsborough as Wright blew the half-time whistle, aimed towards the official, who was being spoken to at length by Bannan has they left the field, but also after a frustrating half for their side. Town will have been delighted with the scoreline as they made their way down the tunnel, having taken their early chance, created superbly by the returning Edmundson and finished clinically by Jackson. The Blues subsequently found themselves under the cosh for a long spell but with Walton not forced into a save. The injury break for Donacien’s knock saw the Owls lose their momentum and Town take control, although without seriously looking like scoring a second. But a couple of errors had allowed Wednesday, who themselves had been sloppy throughout, especially in their own half, to look more dangerous towards half-time. Sheffield Wednesday: Stockdale, Palmer, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, James, Johnson, Byers, Bannan, Dele-Bashiru, Windass, Smith. Subs: Dawson, Vaulks, Bakinson, Mighten, Wilks, Paterson, Gregory. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Burns, Evans, Morsy (c), Davis, Chaplin, John-Jules, Jackson. Subs: Hladky, Keogh, Leigh, Ball, Harness, Ladapo, Ahadme. Referee: Peter Wright (Merseyside).

Photo: Action Images



johnwarksshorts added 16:07 - Sep 17

Great finish by KJ. 0

martin587 added 16:10 - Sep 17

Very good first half from two excellent teams.Town holding well under pressure at time.Jackson running his socks off and took his goal very well.Please get off his back.He is there to do a job and certainly is. 0

