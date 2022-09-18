Tractor Girls Host Bridgwater United

Sunday, 18th Sep 2022 09:19 Ipswich Town Women return to action against Bridgwater United at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe this afternoon (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls last played two and a half weeks ago when they won 1-0 away at Billericay (above), their first victory of the season, last week’s FA WNL Cup tie at QPR having been postponed following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Manager Joe Sheehan says the time on the training field has been very useful with the Blues 10th in the table having made a slow start to the campaign. “Two and a half weeks off and probably a very much needed spell away for us. We know we’re a bit thin with numbers at the moment, so it was something helps us in some ways,” he said. “It just allowed us to kind of reset, work with our players that are coming back and get ready to prepare this week for Sunday’s game.” Bridgwater are eighth in the table following a mixed start to the season having won once, drawn once and lost two of their opening four matches. “It’s still early days for both of us and for whatever reason, they’ve not had the start they’ve wanted and neither have we,” Sheehan added. “Looking forward to getting out there Sunday, putting on a really good show and coming home with three points.” Meanwhile, Town are hopeful forward Zoe Barratt won’t require surgery despite rupturing her ankle in the opening-day defeat at home to Portsmouth. Midfielder Kyra Robertson is also not expected to have to go under the knife having suffered a knee injury in the same game. Winger Sophie Peskett, who underwent ACL surgery in November, is making good progress and is closing in on her return. Defender Abbie Jackson has left Town and has joined Cambridge United, while keeper Leonie Jackson has joined Needham Market on a dual registration agreement for the season but remains eligible for the Blues. Prior to kick-off, there will be a minute’s silence followed by the playing of the national anthem.

Photo: Ross Halls



