Former Boss Duncan Seriously Ill

Sunday, 18th Sep 2022 09:38 Former Town boss John Duncan is seriously ill in hospital. The Scot, now 73, was manager of the Blues between June 1987 and May 1990, recruited from Chesterfield following Bobby Ferguson’s departure. A forward with Dundee, Tottenham, Derby and Scunthorpe during his playing days, Duncan rejoined the Spireites three years after leaving the Blues and famously took them to the FA Cup semi-final in 1997, eventually losing to Middlesbrough in a replay. Early in his career he had spells as manager with the Iron and Hartlepool and later worked at Loughborough University. Duncan’s former Chesterfield player Phill Walker announced the news on Twitter with the Spireites sending their good wishes. Everyone at Chesterfield Football Club is keeping John in their thoughts and wishing him a full and speedy recovery 💙



Once a Spireite, always a Spireite! https://t.co/rzI3elWIsW — Chesterfield FC (@ChesterfieldFC) September 17, 2022

Photo: Action Images



slade1 added 09:51 - Sep 18

Best wishes to John Duncan and hoping he recovers.

He had a hard task as our manager taking over after Robson then then Ferguson but done better than most people think.

Marcus added 10:27 - Sep 18

His style didn't fit the club but his recruitment was solid enough that Lyall only needed a few tweaks to transform us to divisional champions. Had a great spell as an expert summariser for BBC Suffolk, a much sharper mind than most. Not sure if he's still based in Capel St. Mary. Hoping for more positive news. 0

