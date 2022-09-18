Wednesday Set to Face Investigation For Objects Thrown On Pitch

Sunday, 18th Sep 2022 15:54 Sheffield Wednesday are expected to be investigated by the FA following the incidents in which objects were thrown onto the pitch during yesterday’s 2-2 draw with the Blues at Hillsborough. The match was held up late in the first half when what is understood to have been a vaping device was hurled towards a linesman, then after Town scored their second goal plastic bottles and other smaller objects, including a lighter, were thrown into the goalmouth defended by Town keeper Christian Walton. A young fan at the front of the stand is believed to have been struck by one of the bottles. Referee Peter Wright, with whom home fans made their frustrations known throughout the game, spoke to both managers after this incident telling them that the game could be suspended or abandoned. The FA will consider Wright’s match report and the Owls and South Yorkshire Police are likely to be asked for their observations. Quizzed what Wright had said to the two bosses, Blues manager Kieran McKenna said: “He was just speaking about the objects which had been thrown onto the pitch and said from a safety point of view that they were going to have to possibly review whether the game would be suspended if it continued. We’re glad that it didn’t reach that point and the game was able to finish.” Wednesday boss Darren Moore added: “He said if another object was thrown on the pitch he was going to abandon the game for the safety of everybody on the pitch. He said he won't condone and have it any more. “While ever we grow frustrated, we are not a sole entity in terms of how we manage the game. We have got to all govern and adhere to the rules. We know that objects being thrown onto the pitch is something that you don't do. It is something that we can all learn from today. “He did warn me and Kieran that he would take the teams off and abandon the game, which would have been an absolute catastrophe for us as a football club being the home team.”

Photo: Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Vancouver_Blue added 16:00 - Sep 18

Classless Wednesday 'fans'. No one throws stuff these days. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments