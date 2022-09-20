Baggott With Indonesia Squad

Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott, who is on loan with Gillingham for the season, has joined up with the Indonesia squad ahead of two friendlies with Curacao during the international break.

The 19-year-old defender has previously won 10 full caps, scoring two international goals.

The first of the two friendlies is in Bandung on Saturday and the second in Bogor next Tuesday.

Baggott joined the Gills on loan in July and has already made 12 starts for the North Kent side, who are currently third-bottom of League Two.

As a result of the international call he will miss Saturday's away game at Hartlepool.





Photo: Matchday Images