Keogh Skippers Much-Changed Blues

Tuesday, 20th Sep 2022 19:07 Town have named a strong side for this evening’s Papa Johns Trophy tie against Arsenal’s U21s at Portman Road. Vaclav Hladky is in goal with Richard Keogh skippering on only his second start for the club in the centre of the back three with Kane Vincent-Young to his right and George Edmundson to his left. Leif Davis is at left wing-back - with Greg Leigh not in the 18 ahead of his international call with Jamaica - and Kyle Edwards on the right. Dom Ball and Cameron Humphreys are the central midfielders with Conor Chaplin and Marcus Harness behind lone striker Freddie Ladapo. Forward Tyreece John-Jules is on the bench against his parent club, despite it having been believed he might not be available, while young keeper Nick Hayes, central defender Albie Armin and striker Gerrard Buabo are also among the substitutes, as are Luke Woolfenden, Kayden Jackson and Janoi Donacien. Town: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Keogh (c), Edmundson, Edwards, Ball, Humphreys, Davis, Chaplin, Harness, Ladapo. Subs: Hayes, Woolfenden, Donacien, Armin, Buabo, Jackson, John-Jules. Arsenal U21s: Graczyk, Awe, Bandeira, Butler-Oyedeji, Foran, Henry-Francis, Sagoe Jr, Smith (c), Sweet, Taylor-Hart, Quesada-Thorn. Subs: Hillson, Cirjan, Ideho, Vigar, Kacurri, Ibrahim, Walters. Referee: James Oldham (Derbyshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Pessimistic added 19:17 - Sep 20

Strong side out tonight. That surprised me a little. Let's hope nobody gets injured because Chaplin, Lapado and Harness all play! That is a big risk with us facing a top-of-the-table clash with Plymouth on Sunday! 4

jas0999 added 19:18 - Sep 20

Very strong team. Davis worries me … only because his alternate is unavailable on Sunday!



The attacking three is very strong. 4

pg888 added 19:50 - Sep 20

We might actually get a day out at Wembley if we keep playing our ‘second 11’ and it looks this strong! 2

SussexTractor added 20:21 - Sep 20

It’s the first team bar a few reserves. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments