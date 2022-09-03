Keogh Skippers Much-Changed Blues
Tuesday, 20th Sep 2022 19:07
Town have named a strong side for this evening’s Papa Johns Trophy tie against Arsenal’s U21s at Portman Road.
Vaclav Hladky is in goal with Richard Keogh skippering on only his second start for the club in the centre of the back three with Kane Vincent-Young to his right and George Edmundson to his left.
Leif Davis is at left wing-back - with Greg Leigh not in the 18 ahead of his international call with Jamaica - and Kyle Edwards on the right.
Dom Ball and Cameron Humphreys are the central midfielders with Conor Chaplin and Marcus Harness behind lone striker Freddie Ladapo.
Forward Tyreece John-Jules is on the bench against his parent club, despite it having been believed he might not be available, while young keeper Nick Hayes, central defender Albie Armin and striker Gerrard Buabo are also among the substitutes, as are Luke Woolfenden, Kayden Jackson and Janoi Donacien.
Town: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Keogh (c), Edmundson, Edwards, Ball, Humphreys, Davis, Chaplin, Harness, Ladapo. Subs: Hayes, Woolfenden, Donacien, Armin, Buabo, Jackson, John-Jules.
Arsenal U21s: Graczyk, Awe, Bandeira, Butler-Oyedeji, Foran, Henry-Francis, Sagoe Jr, Smith (c), Sweet, Taylor-Hart, Quesada-Thorn. Subs: Hillson, Cirjan, Ideho, Vigar, Kacurri, Ibrahim, Walters. Referee: James Oldham (Derbyshire).
Photo: Matchday Images
