Ipswich Town 1-0 Arsenal U21s - Half-Time

Tuesday, 20th Sep 2022 20:42 Dom Ball’s first goal for the club in only the third minute has given the Blues a 1-0 half-time lead against Arsenal’s U21s at Portman Road. Town named a strong side with Vaclav Hladky in goal and Richard Keogh skippering on only his second start for the club in the centre of the defence alongside George Edmundson. Kane Vincent-Young was at right-back with Leif Davis on the left with Greg Leigh not in the squad ahead of his international call with Jamaica Ball and Cameron Humphreys were the central midfielders with Kyle Edwards, Conor Chaplin and Marcus Harness behind lone striker Freddie Ladapo. Forward Tyreece John-Jules was on the bench against his parent club, despite it having been believed that he might not be available, while young keeper Nick Hayes, central defender Albie Armin and striker Gerrard Buabo were also among the substitutes along with Luke Woolfenden, Kayden Jackson and Janoi Donacien. The Blues began the game on top and created their first opening in the third minute, Ladapo feeding Davis on the left of the box but the former Leeds full-back’s cross was diverted behind by Zach Awe. And from the corner, Town went in front. Davis’s flag-kick was flicked on by Ladapo and reached Ball beyond the far post from where the midfielder hit a low shot through Arsenal keeper Hubert Graczyk’s legs and into the net, the one-time Tottenham academy player’s first goal for the Blues. Town went after a second with Ladapo dispossessed by Taylor Foran as he sought to break down the middle, then moments later Chaplin attempted to catch Graczyk off his line but the keeper was able to claim comfortably. Edwards was shown the evening’s first yellow card in the 21st minute for a foul in front of the dugouts with the Blues still in control but with the game going through a quiet spell. Five minutes later, Edwards crossed from the right, Ladapo nodded down on the edge of the box and Chaplin struck a shot which was deflected over by an Awe block. From the resultant corner, Keogh headed into Graczyk’s arms. Chaplin went close from a corner which had been taken quickly to him on the edge of the area in the 32nd minute, Graczyk tipping it onto the post, but referee James Oldham made Town take the flag-kick again as he hadn’t been ready. From the retake, Arsenal struggled to clear their lines before eventually forcing the ball from their area. Town were looking more of a threat again after the earlier lull and a minute later Humphreys played a low free-kick towards Chaplin at the edge of the box. The forward air-kicked but Ball behind him hit a low drive which Graczyk saved with his foot. Moments later, Edwards wafted a cross from the right towards Ladapo, who flicked the ball goalwards but found the Arsenal keeper in the way. Ladapo cut in and hit a low shot which Graczyk claimed in the 41st minute after Chaplin had won the ball midway inside the Arsenal half. Arsenal claimed a penalty in the final scheduled minute when Nathan Butler-Oyedeji went to ground as the visitors passed their way into the area on the right after Town had given the ball away following a goal-kick, but with referee Oldham showing no interest. That was the last action of a not overly enthralling half. Town had started brightly and got their early goal before the game went through a flat period. The Blues showed renewed impetus after the half-hour mark and had chances to add to their lead. Arsenal had been typically neat and tidy in possession but while unable to threaten Hladky’s goal with sloppy Town passing at the back leading to their best attack towards the end of the half. Town: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Keogh (c), Edmundson, Edwards, Ball, Humphreys, Davis, Chaplin, Harness, Ladapo. Subs: Hayes, Woolfenden, Donacien, Armin, Buabo, Jackson, John-Jules. Arsenal U21s: Graczyk, Awe, Bandeira, Butler-Oyedeji, Foran, Henry-Francis, Sagoe Jr, Smith (c), Sweet, Taylor-Hart, Quesada-Thorn. Subs: Hillson, Cirjan, Ideho, Vigar, Kacurri, Ibrahim, Walters. Referee: James Oldham (Derbyshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Crinkle59 added 21:53 - Sep 20

too prtty pretty at times 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments