Ipswich Town 2-0 Arsenal U21s - Match Report

Tuesday, 20th Sep 2022 21:47 Goals at each end of the match from Dom Ball and Freddie Ladapo saw the Blues to a comfortable 2-0 Papa Johns Trophy victory over Arsenal’s U21s at Portman Road. Ball gave Town the lead with his first for the club in the third minute and Town had had opportunities to increase their lead before Ladapo added the second with five minutes left on the clock. Dom Ball’s first goal for the club has given the Blues a 1-0 half-time lead against Arsenal’s U21s at Portman Road. Town, who smashed Northampton 6-0 in their first group game, named a strong side with Vaclav Hladky in goal and Richard Keogh skippering on only his second start for the club in the centre of the defence alongside George Edmundson. Kane Vincent-Young was at right-back with Leif Davis on the left with Greg Leigh not in the squad ahead of his international call with Jamaica Ball and Cameron Humphreys were the central midfielders with Kyle Edwards, Conor Chaplin and Marcus Harness behind lone striker Freddie Ladapo. Forward Tyreece John-Jules was on the bench against his parent club, despite it having been believed that he might not be available, while young keeper Nick Hayes, central defender Albie Armin and striker Gerrard Buabo were also among the substitutes along with Luke Woolfenden, Kayden Jackson and Janoi Donacien. The Blues began the game on top and created their first opening in the third minute, Ladapo feeding Davis on the left of the box but the former Leeds full-back’s cross was diverted behind by Zach Awe. And from the corner, Town went in front. Davis’s flag-kick was flicked on by Ladapo and reached Ball beyond the far post from where the midfielder hit a low shot through Arsenal keeper Hubert Graczyk’s legs and into the net, the one-time Tottenham academy player’s first goal for the Blues. Town went after a second with Ladapo dispossessed by Taylor Foran as he sought to break down the middle, then moments later Chaplin attempted to catch Graczyk off his line but the keeper was able to claim comfortably. Edwards was shown the evening’s first yellow card in the 21st minute for a foul in front of the dugouts with the Blues still in control but with the game going through a quiet spell. Five minutes later, Edwards crossed from the right, Ladapo nodded down on the edge of the box and Chaplin struck a shot which was deflected over by an Awe block. From the resultant corner, Keogh headed into Graczyk’s arms. Chaplin went close from a corner which had been taken quickly to him on the edge of the area in the 32nd minute, Graczyk tipping it onto the post, but referee James Oldham made Town take the flag-kick again as he hadn’t been ready. From the retake, Arsenal struggled to clear their lines before eventually forcing the ball from their area.

Town were looking more of a threat again after the earlier lull and a minute later Humphreys played a low free-kick towards Chaplin at the edge of the box. The forward air-kicked but Ball behind him hit a low drive which Graczyk saved with his foot. Moments later, Edwards wafted a cross from the right towards Ladapo, who flicked the ball goalwards but found the Arsenal keeper in the way. Ladapo cut in and hit a low shot which Graczyk claimed in the 41st minute after Chaplin had won the ball midway inside the Arsenal half. Arsenal claimed a penalty in the final scheduled minute when Nathan Butler-Oyedeji went to ground as the visitors passed their way into the area on the right after Town had given the ball away following a goal-kick, but with referee Oldham showing no interest. That was the last action of a not overly enthralling half. Town had started brightly and got their early goal before the game went through a flat period. The Blues showed renewed impetus after the half-hour mark and had chances to add to their lead. Arsenal had been typically neat and tidy on the ball but had been unable to threaten Hladky’s goal with sloppy Town passing at the back leading to their best attack towards the end of the half. The visitors made three changes ahead of the second half with Kido Taylor-Hart, Mauro Bandeira and Elian Quesada-Thorn replaced by Catalin Cirjan, Bradley Ibrahim and Ruell Walters. The Blues went close to making it 2-0 four minutes after the restart when Harness’s flick sent Davis away into the area on the left. The full-back’s shot was saved by Graczyk and the ball was palmed out to Ladapo but the striker was unable to keep his header down. Ex-Rotherham frontman Ladapo had another chance moments later from a Humphreys pass into the right of the area but his placed low shot was sent across the face and wide. Town continued trying to find ways through the Arsenal backline. Edwards got to the byline but saw his cross headed away, then on 63 the former West Brom man’s low ball into the box was similarly cut out. In the 64th minute, the Blues swapped Davis for Donacien and Chaplin for John-Jules. Two minutes after coming on, John-Jules twisted and turned on the left of the box before hitting a shot which was deflected into the side-netting. On 70, Harness almost played in Ladapo but a defender just got a toe in to cut it out. A minute later, Edmundson was booked for a cynical trip on Butler-Oyedeji, who was breaking away towards the area. Gunners skipper Matt Smith curled the free-kick over. In the 73rd minute, Town replaced Harness with Jackson, who went to the right of the three behind Ladapo with Edwards moving to the left. Town became even more dominant the longer the game progressed and the Arsenal youngsters tired. On 78 Jackson was played in on the right by John-Jules and crossed low towards Ladapo but the ball was harmlessly diverted to Graczyk off the striker or his marker. Soon after, Ball was booked for kicking the ball away. The Blues finally scored the second goal which had been coming for most of the evening in the 85th minute. Ball played Ladapo in on goal with a deft pass and the striker slipped his second goal of the season and of the competition past the advancing Graczyk. Ladapo, who up to then had had a frustrating evening, was congratulated by virtually all his teammates before being replaced by Buabo, who was making his senior debut. There was a scare for the Blues a minute later when a ball was sent into the area from the right with Hladky out of his goal but Keogh cleared from inside the six-yard box. In injury time, John-Jules curled into Graczyk’s arms from just inside the area, then seconds before the whistle, Edwards brought the ball forward before shooting wide. Town had been well in control throughout with Arsenal not managing a shot on target all evening. It was literally men against boys with Town’s unusually experienced side for the Papa Johns Trophy given little trouble by the Gunners youngsters. While the performance lacked intensity for spells, the Blues had had chances to score their second on a number of occasions before Ladapo’s goal, the frontman having looked frustrated and anxious at his failure to take his earlier opportunities. With Cambridge beating Northampton 2-0 in their tie earlier in the evening, the Blues are all but through to the next round of the competition on six points, with a vastly superior goal difference, while the U’s and Arsenal youngsters are on three and the Cobblers on zero. Town visit the U’s next month in the group’s final match. Town: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Keogh (c), Edmundson, Edwards, Ball, Humphreys, Davis (Donacien 64), Chaplin (John-Jules 64), Harness (Jackson 73), Ladapo (Buabo 86). Unused: Hayes, Woolfenden, Armin. Arsenal U21s: Graczyk, Awe, Bandeira (Ibrahim 46), Butler-Oyedeji, Foran, Henry-Francis, Sagoe Jr (Ideho 85), Smith (c) (Vigar 90), Sweet, Taylor-Hart (Cirjan 46), Quesada-Thorn (Walters 46). Unused: Hillson, Kacurri. Referee: James Oldham (Derbyshire). Att: 5,236 (Arsenal: 326).

