Pert: We Kept Our Standards High

Tuesday, 20th Sep 2022 22:31 Blues assistant manager Martyn Pert was pleased Town maintained their usual high standards as they beat Arsenal’s U21s 2-0 at Portman Road in the Papa Johns Trophy in front of a very different atmosphere to the one away against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday. Dom Ball netted the opening goal in the third minute, his first for the club, and Freddie Ladapo added the second five minutes from time as a strong Blues side comfortably defeated the Arsenal youngsters. “Enjoyed the game, a different type of game, obviously because you don’t get the same amount of crowd as we had at Hillsborough at the weekend, but I thought the intensity was very good from both teams,” Pert said. “I thought they have a different type of approach than we normally face every week, they build up from the back, they’ve really good technical players in every position and it was an interesting game. “Obviously the first goal helped us, it coming so early, and they had spells where they were in possession and we had to be organised without [the ball] and work hard to stop them playing through, and they provided a threat pretty much all of the evening, especially with the pace they’ve got in behind. “It was a good game but I thought, in fairness, we dominated the majority of it and we showed good play again and the lads that have been working so hard but haven’t played as many minutes as they would like have come in and shown that they’re part of the group and understand the way we want to play, and overall I’m pretty happy.” He added: “I think we’re trying to create that high standard in training and in any game that we go out and play in. “The last time we played in the tournament, we tried to keep the same and the same messages were reiterated today - keep the standards high, keep working at what we’re trying to do and trying to achieve here and don’t drop off at any opportunity.” Ladapo had had a frustrating night up until his late goal but Pert was pleased with the former Rotherham man’s performance. “He’s got a good flick on the first goal, he had a chance from a header in the first half, again from a great delivery from Leif, where he’s got in front of his man and perhaps didn’t connect as well as he would have liked,” he said. “But he’s kept going, good movement in behind consistently throughout the game and then he’s got in behind that last time and a nice slot into the goal, left foot, opened himself up, good finish. Nice, pleased for him.” Pert felt Ball took his early opportunity confidently: “He did, didn’t he? The early goal helps and it was a great delivery from Leif [Davis]. I thought Leif’s corners were terrific, the outswingers from that side in the first half. “Freddie got the nick and it was good movement [from Ball] to peel round the back and lock in the back area and he’s scored with a good finish, a good connection with it and I thought he was really good throughout the game, Dom. “He showed what a valuable player he is for the squad and for the group and for us to achieve something this year.” Ball also assisted Ladapo’s goal, while Pert was also pleased with the former QPR man’s central midfield partner. “It was a good pass,” he added regarding the through ball for the second goal. “And I thought Cam Humphreys was good as well throughout the game.” Late on young striker Gerrard Buabo was given his debut from the bench: “Really pleased for him, he’s got a smile on his face down there in the dressing room, as you can imagine. He’s as happy as anything. It was nice for him to get on the pitch. “He’s been with us on different occasions since after pre-season. He’s come up at various times and has shown a good attitude and he deserved his moment today to make his debut.”

Photo: TWTD



