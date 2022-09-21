Chaplin PFA League One Player of the Month

Wednesday, 21st Sep 2022 12:43 Blues forward Conor Chaplin has won the PFA Vertu Motors’ Fans’ League One August Player of the Month. Chaplin has made an impressive start to the campaign and is the division’s joint-top scorer with six goals alongside Bristol Rovers’ Aaron Collins. The 25-year-old is delighted with how he has begun the season with his free-kick goal against his old club Barnsley his highlight. “I am happy with the start I have made this season,” he told the club website. “It's just a start, though. If I finished on six goals for the season I obviously wouldn't be happy, so like the team I want to keep plugging away. “The Barnsley moment was the best for the month. It was my nan's first ever time watching me, the first game she had come to at 86 years old. “She was crying in the box watching, so that was a really nice moment. My family were up there and loved it. 🤌 What a goal.@ConorChaplin10 | #itfc pic.twitter.com/FT4SnB7KMf — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) August 28, 2022 “Fingers crossed there will be some individual accolades for other lads in the team this season, things like international caps and monthly awards. “Everyone will recognise the platform we have playing for the manager and the way he sets us up, so it's important to emphasise that these awards still come from the whole team working hard for each other.” Chaplin beat Collins, Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United), Colby Bishop (Portsmouth), Sam Smith (Cambridge United) and Jevani Brown (Exeter City) to claim the gong.

Photo: ITFC



