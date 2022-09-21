Town Nominated at Football Content Awards

Wednesday, 21st Sep 2022 14:05

Town have been nominated in the Best Football Club category at the 2022 Football Content Awards.

The Blues, who finished third in the same section last year, are up against Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City, Burnley, Millwall, Sheffield United and Sunderland for the gong.

You can register your vote for Town here, or on Twitter by tweeting “I am voting for @IpswichTown in @The_FCAs for #BestFootballClub (Football League)”. Voting closes at midnight on Sunday 9th October.

Kings of Anglia and Talking Town are nominated in the Football League Podcasts category, while Ross Halls is short-listed in the women’s football Creators/Vloggers section.





Photo: Blair Ferguson