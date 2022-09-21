Around 25,000 Seats Sold For Portsmouth

Wednesday, 21st Sep 2022 15:57 Town have sold around 25,000 seats for the top-of-the-table clash with Portsmouth at Portman Road on Saturday 1st October, the first of the three #PackOutPR matches. The Blues have reprised last December’s successful ticket promotion with an adult ticket bundle covering the three matches costing £45. Full details of the scheme, which also covers the Lincoln and Derby home matches, can be found here. For the visit of Pompey, who are currently second behind Town on goal difference, the club has made available the remainder of the tickets, including some restricted view seats, which are priced £1 cheaper for a match ticket and £3 cheaper for the three-game bundle. Meanwhile, the Blues have sold just over 1,000 tickets for Sunday's live-on-Sky game against third-placed Plymouth at Home Park.

Photo: Matchday Images



Linkboy13 added 16:27 - Sep 21

Will be very surprised if the crowd is not over 28,000. Not sure what the capacity is now but it's under 30,000 . The last time we had a sell out was against Norwich i think it was about 29,300. The Sunderland game last season was reportedly a sell out but there was empty seats in the upper Bobby Robson Stand and Sir Alf Ramsey Stand. Does anybody know what the official capacity is now. 0

